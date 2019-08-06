Sabah passes First Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill

KOTA KINABALU: The State Legislative Assembly yesterday passed the First Supplementary Supply (2019) Bill 2019, approving an additional budget of RM337,423,659.

The Bill, tabled by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, was passed by Deputy State Assembly Speaker Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad after the third reading.

Earlier, Mohd Shafie, who is also state Finance Minister, said an amount of RM243,720,537 or 72.2 per cent of the 2019 estimated supplementary budget was needed for account adjustment in order to meet accounting standards.

Of the total, RM131,720,537 was needed to settle the Personal Advance Account with the remaining RM112 million as contribution to the State Statutory Provident Fund, he said.

“This means only RM93,703,122 will involve cash flow in the First Supplementary Supply Estimates 2019, comprising 27.8 per cent of the total supplementary supply estimates,” he said at the State Assembly here yesterday.

Mohd Shafie said RM24,152,856 is meant to cover expenses for the maintenance of the main drainage system as well as statewide drainage and irrigation works.

He said RM16,420,830 is to cover medical treatment for civil servants, repair of facilities, gifts, rental of private vehicles, and purchase of government vehicles.

Mohd Shafie said RM8 million is meant for the Forestry Board, disaster relief fund, state celebrations, local authorities, and the Sabah Sports Council.

“An amount of RM42,629,436 is meant as emoluments including for salary arrears, overtime allowances, cash awards in lieu of accumulated leave, and office administration expenses such as for maintenance of buildings and vehicles, asset purchases, office rentals, utility bills and security services,” he said.

The State Assembly sitting resumes today. – Bernama