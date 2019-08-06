Thai police hunt 10 suspects in connection with series of bombings in Bangkok

BANGKOK: Thai police are hunting for at least 10 suspects in connection with the series of explosions in Bangkok last Friday, said Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha today.

However, he did not disclose further details on the suspects.

He added the police were working hard to establish the motive behind the series bombing when the capital city hosting the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and Post Ministerial Conferences and Related Meetings attended by diplomats including from the United States and China.

“The police have not ruled out any motive for the incident…We need to make arrest and prosecute them (10 suspects),” he told reporters here.

He added that there was no evidence pointing at particular group of people or politicians involved in the incidents.

“Those behind the explosions are heartless and aim to create chaos in the country,” he said.

Last Friday, police found nine bombs, including some unexploded devices, at five locations in the capital city here after several small explosions left four people injured.

Local media reported that police were making good progress in identifying the suspects from the surveillance cameras at all bomb sites in the city.

Meanwhile, the police also step up security at crowded areas as well as government properties as more patrol cars and personnel were deployed to the areas. – Bernama