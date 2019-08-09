Armed robbers break into home, hold family at knife-point in Jalan Matang

KUCHING: A family of three was held at knife-point by five armed robbers at their home in Batu 7, Jalan Matang around 4am this morning.

It is fortunate that none of them were physically harmed by the robbers during the incident.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the robbers gained entry into the house through the backdoor.

“Once inside the house, the robbers who were wearing ski masks entered the son’s room first and brought him to his parent’s room. They were then tied-up,” said Aidil in a statement today.

The robbers then ransacked the house and got away with the victim’s savings of RM16,000, two gold rings, two gold necklace, five iPhones, one iPad and five bags which contained valuable items.

“The robbers also left the scene by taking the home owner’s four-wheel-drive vehicle,” said Aidil.

He added that the robbers communicated to one another in a Sarawakian accent during the robbery.

The case will be investigated under Section 395 and Section 397 of the Penal Code.