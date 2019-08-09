Concert in Air enters Malaysia Book of Records

KOTA KINABALU: Minggu Muzik Malaysia (MMM) has received recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records for its Concert in the Air as the “Highest Altitude Live Music Performance”.

The record-setting performance took place on board AirAsia AK5106 flight from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu. The mini concert saw MMM 2019’s star artiste Ayda Jebat and independent band Shadow Puppet Theatre performing for 30 minutes during the two hours 40 minutes flight.

Concert in the Air was sponsored by official mineral water, Spritzer in celebration of its 30th anniversary and was attended by guest of honour Datuk Ahmad Shah Hussein Tambakau, chairman of Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board.

MMM is a week-long celebration of original Malaysian music with its inaugural edition set to take place in Kuala Lumpur from September 9 to 15.

The most anticipated activity will be the finale concert to be held in conjunction with “Festival Permainan Malaysia” and Malaysia Day celebration on September 14 -16 at Dataran Merdeka, which is organised by Jabatan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Negara, with the venue provided by Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur.