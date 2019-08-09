Exploding electric panel injures two SESB technicians

TENOM: Two Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) technicians sustained burns, one fairly severe, when an 11 Kilovolt (11Kv) electric panel exploded while being repaired at Kampung Bahagia in Tenom.

The technicians have been identified as Ahmad Kawi Siman, 54, and Sabdin Kadir, 52.

Ahmad Kawi was reported to have sustained up to 64 percent burns on his whole body while Sabdin sustained only minor injuries.

State Fire and Rescue Department officer Khatizah Rahaban said eight personnel from the Tenom fire and rescue station were deployed to the scene upon receiving a distress call at 3.41 pm.

“Upon our arrival, we found the electric panel on fire and we immediately took steps to control the fire within minutes. The two technicians who were injured were immediately rushed to the Tenom hospital in an ambulance for treatment,” she said.

It is learned that Ahmad Kawi is presently under doctors’ supervision and reportedly in stable condition, while Sabdin received outpatient treatment.