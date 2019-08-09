Four Chinese nationals detained for selling fake gold online

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained four Chinese nationals believed to have been involved in the selling of fake gold in two separate raids in Jalan Tun Sambanthan here yesterday.

Serdang District Police Chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said two men aged 56 and 52 years, were detained in the first raid in a hotel while the other two who were a father, 56, and his son, 25, were detained in an accessory shop near the hotel.

“Police seized 111 gold ingots (yuanbao) which were believed to be fake, cash amounting to RM100,000, eight handphones of various makes, and a saw believed to have be used to cut the ingots,” he said in a press conference held at the Serdang District Police Headquarters here today.

Ismadi said investigations found the syndicate was believed to have been active for a month, looking for clients online, through the WeChat application and offering gold from overseas.

Police believe that the man and his son were working together to conduct cash transactions to China.

Two of the four men entered the country on July 11 and had valid travel documents as tourists.

Ismadi added that the four men were detained for four days until Sunday and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code. – Bernama