Lorry did not carry illegal logs – Chief Forest Conservator

KOTA KINABALU: The lorry involved in the recent accident at Mile 9, Jalan Sapulut Kalabakan did not carry logs from illegal logging activities, said Sabah Chief Forest Conservator Datuk Mashor Mohd Jaini.

Mashor said that the allegations, which had went viral on social media due to the actions of irresponsible parties, were untrue.

He said that the Sabah Forestry Department (JPS) had confirmed that on the day of the accident, a total of 49 lorries carrying logs were deployed, which included the 25 lorries, which were stuck due to the said accident.

The 25 lorries carried a total of 1,114 logs, which is equivalent to 1400.00 m3.

“The lorry that was involved in the accident was licensed by First Greenworld Sdn Bhd. According to records, the director is Datuk Lee Nyuk Heng,” said Mashor in a statement.

There were three other licensed companies that carried logs on the day of the incident, namely Zillion Fortune Sdn Bhd, Jawala Plantation Industires Sdn Bhd, and two other contractors under the license of Yayasan Sabah – Kontraktor Usahawan Borneo Sdn Bhd and Kontraktor Timjadi Sdn Bhd.

During the time of the accident, officers from JPS were also on site to help control traffic; traffic conditions went back to normal after more than an hour.

“Further investigations revealed that the lorry driver involved in the accident possessed a valid license and has over 20 years of experience in driving lorries.

“His urine test came back negative and he was not under the influence of drugs,” said Mashor.

In this regard, Mashor cautioned the public to not refrain from spreading false information regarding the said accident as such actions might cause prejudice towards the Forestry Department.

STAR Sabah chief Datuk Dr Jeffrey G. Kitingan on Wednesday called on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commision to launch an immediate investigation into what he described as “massive scale logging” in a forest reserve in Sepulut.

He made the call after a viral video allegedly showing up to 56 logging lorries leaving the Sepulut area towards Kalabakan in Tawau.