Police cripple student gang of motorcycle thieves

BATU PAHAT: They were secondary school students who stole motorcycles in the Yong Peng and Ayer Hitam areas but police managed to cripple the ‘Geng Cilik Ijan’ by arresting the 18 boys and a 37-year-old adult.

Batu Pahat deputy police chief Supt Muhammad Izzudin Runggai said that in a police operation dubbed “Ops Legang Khas’, two of the gang members were arrested on Aug 1, while the 17 others were arrested over the next few days.

The students are aged between 14 and 17.

Police also seized two SYM E Bonus motorcycles which were reported stolen.

Police found three motorcycles, seven motorcycle frames, four motorcycle engines and several motorcycle parts in a makeshift store at the back of a house in Yong Peng, he told a press conference here today.

“The two suspects who were first arrested admitted to their involvement in stealing motorcycles and that they carried out their activities in groups.

“They were also given the task of stealing, dismantling motorcycle components, searching for customers and removing evidence of their illegal activities,” Muhammad Izzudin said.

He said with the busting of this gang, police believe they have solved 10 motorcycle theft cases. – Bernama