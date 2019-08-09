Reconsider mining in Tun Mustapha Park – WWF-Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU: WWF-Malaysia commends the state government’s commitment to not grant any mining permits in Maliau Basin.

However, WWF-Malaysia is concerned by the recent announcement made by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hj Mohd Shafie bin Hj Apdal during the State Assembly meeting on August 6 regarding the proposed silica sand mining industry in Balambangan Island, Kudat.

Balambangan is approximately 21 km north of the Tip of Borneo, in the Kudat District within one of the largest marine parks in Malaysia – the Tun Mustapha Park (TMP). Balambangan’s coastal seas constitutes part of TMP and is marked as a Priority Conservation Area (PCA) under the Coral Triangle. TMP is also home to the second-largest concentration of coral reefs in Malaysia, which contributes more than 12% of Sabah’s marine fisheries and aquaculture production with the value of RM184 million in 2017.

Sedimentation and soil erosion have unfavourable prevailing implications on the environment and the communities that rely on it.

“Balambangan is located within the biodiverse rich TMP and any mining activities will have adverse impact on the environment. As such, we urge the state government to take this into consideration and turn down the proposed mining project,” said Dr Henry Chan, Conservation Director, WWF-Malaysia.

Studies on sand and silica mining from many parts of the world show negative impacts to coastal environments, such as land deterioration or sinking of an island, loss of biodiversity, siltation, sedimentation and run-off to the sea. Mining activity can increase turbidity, which is harmful to organisms like corals and seagrasses that depend on sunlight. When the negative factors lead to the destruction of coral reefs, the dive and tourism including the fisheries industry will suffer.

“Based on a study published by SymbioSeas and WWF Ocean with WWF Malaysia in early 2019, it is projected that a huge percentage of coral reefs in TMP will experience annual severe bleaching in 15 years’ time. Human stressors like island silica mining must be urgently addressed as it can lower the resilience of coral reefs, which further diminishes the capacity to resist and/or recover from disturbance events and maintain ecosystem function. This climate change impact is inevitable,” continued Dr Chan.

Even short-term sand and silica mining leaves us exposed to onset environmental degradation.

A 2011 Valuation Study of the Proposed Tun Mustapha Park by the Coral Triangle Initiative estimated that conservation and ecotourism expansion would bring in a value of RM343 million, exceeding extractive industries of limestone and silica sand mining at only RM100 million (sand mining standing at only RM8.6 million)

“Quarrying causes a chain reaction of geographic repercussions, in some cases leading to irreversible environmental deterioration. In the case of the proposed Balambangan mining project, operations are likely to impact the aesthetic value, water quality of the coastal areas and the rich fish stock around the coral reef areas,” Dr Chan lamented.

The current fish landings in the Kudat region represent the highest concentration in the state of Sabah. One hundred tonnes of fish landed from TMP are valued at about RM700,000 daily. Prolonged quarrying activity will directly affect the fishing industry, as mining effluent will damage both land and aquatic biodiversity.

The economically viable decision would be to invest in preservation and sustainable tourism. Balambangan Island though small contains many scientific, aesthetic and cultural heritage values that must be protected from being indiscriminately exploited for short-term economic gains.

WWF-Malaysia believes that there must be pressure to protect these sensitive and high heritage value areas as the island can potentially provide income for local communities, fishermen, tourism players and others within and beyond TMP for a period spanning much longer than the mining project.