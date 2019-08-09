Former Sibuti MP Ahmad Lai Bujang dies aged 69

MIRI: Former Sibuti MP Datuk Ahmad Lai Bujang has passed away aged 69 at Institut Jantung Negara this morning at 5.30am.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Dayang Lily Datuk Abang Indeh, six children and 12 grandchildren.

According to his son, Nazri Ahmad Lai, his remains will be flown back this afternoon on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Miri, scheduled at 2.20pm and expected to arrive in Miri at 5pm.

A prayer ceremony will be held at Masjia Kampung Luak and the burial ceremony will be at Tanah Perkuburan Islam Baluboh Miri.

The two-term former MP was first elected as Sibuti MP in 2008 after he defeated PKR candidate Dr. Michael Teo Yu Keng by garnering 8,238 votes to Teo’s 4,590.

He was re-elected for the second time in 2013 after defeating PAS candidate Muhammad Zaid Tandang.

The news of his passing came as shock as he was supposed to attend an event organised by Laku Management Sdn Bhd in Miri this morning.

He was appointed as the Laku chairman in February this year, by the Sarawak government.