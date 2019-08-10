Chinese tourist almost loses her handbag to thief – police

KOTA KINABALU: A member of a group of Chinese tourists on holidays in the state capital almost lost her handbag to a thief, and the tourist must thank two British tourists and her local guide for apprehending the suspect a couple of minutes later.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the incident happened around 5.50pm on Thursday (Aug 8) when the victim and a friend were taking some photos in the area.

“The victim left her bag on a staircase unattended when she went to take some photos with her friend.

“A couple of minutes later, the victim turned and found her bag missing.

“Two British tourists, who were near the area, told the victim that they saw an unidentified man taking the bag and left the area in a hurry.

“The two British tourists and together with the victim’s local tour guide then went to look for the suspect and managed to apprehend the suspect at a parking lot a couple of minutes later,” said Habibi.

The suspect was then handed to a patrol police who brought the former to the Karamunsing police station for investigation.

Habibi said police managed to recover the victim’s bag together with some foreign currency, Malaysian currency, credit cards and the victim’s identification car.

The 25-year-old suspect, who is also positive for drug abuse, has been detained for investigation under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft.

Habibi thanked both the British tourists and the local tour guide for their quick action in apprehending the suspect and handing him to the police.

He, therefore, reminded the public, both tourists and locals, to be extra careful and not to leave their valuables unattended at a public place and open space.