Chong: Fingo under investigation, does not have license to conduct multi-level marketing

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs did not issue any direct selling license to conduct multi-level marketing (MLM) to Fingo (M) Sdn Bhd for conducting business and marketing their products through e-commerce or online, says its Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jen.

He clarified that the ministry has only issued a direct selling license to the company to market five items of their products through traditional and conventional methods, not through online apps or e-commerce platforms.

The five products, he revealed, are An-Nur Agar Shampoo, Sucian Dara, Sniper, 9030 Mix Honey with Cordyceps and Lunia Bird Nest Ess Facial Mask.

He said under the terms and conditions of the direct selling license, the company is not allowed to market its products online unless permitted by the controller to do so.

“So far no permission has been granted,” he told a press conference at DAP headquarters here today.

Chong said there are two possible ways by which Fingo may contravene the law — selling the five mentioned products through its e-commerce platform; and selling and promoting its apps or e-commerce platform through direct selling methods.

He suggested the public lodge complaints to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs through its web portal or email [email protected] or via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 or directly walk in to all ministry offices nationwide if they sense that Fingo E-Commerce Online Platform is conducting MLM or promoting any kind of scheme with promises of too-good-to-be-true return investments.

So far, he claimed, the Ministry has received a few complaints that Fingo is promoting its apps or e-commerce platform in a manner similar to a direct selling method and is currently under investigation.

“For now, I am not saying the company is contravening the law. We are still investigating if they ate contravening any of the laws under the Direct Sales and Anti Pyramid Scheme Act 1993,” he said.

Chong said as a rule of thumb, it is the advice of the Ministry that if any MLM scheme or direct selling scheme promises high returns on minimal work or high returns on mere recruitment of members, that is probably a money scam or pyramid scheme which is against the law.