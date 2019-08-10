Driver with disability escapes with minor injuries in accident

KUCHING: A 24-year-old man with disability escaped with minor injuries following an accident that occurred at the Temenggong Abang Kipali Abang Akip Underpass around 1pm yesterday.

It is believed that the man, who was heading to Kuching from Petra Jaya, lost control of his vehicle at a bend along the underpass.

According to a witness, the man’s car skidded and crashed into a street lamp before turning turtle by the roadside.

He was later sent to the Sarawak General Hospital on board an ambulance.

It is also revealed that the victim represented Sarawak in the Malaysia Games Paralympics in 2016, for weightlifting.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department head Supt Alexson Naga Chabu, meanwhile, said police had yet to receive a report regarding the accident.