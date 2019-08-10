Fires under control at Kampung Sedi in Pulau Bruit after construction of fire break

SIBU: The raging fire that ravaged about 89 acres of forest near Kampung Sedi in Pulau Bruit has been brought under control.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said a fire break has been set up to stop the spread into settlement areas.

“The fire has been (brought) under control because we have already successfully set up a fire break to stop the fire from spreading to nearby areas with residents.

“The fire broke out on Aug 7 and due to strong winds, the flames spread very fast yesterday (Friday),” he said when contacted today.

Asked on the evacuation of villagers, he said there was no such need thus far.

“So far, there is no plan to evacuate the residents since the situation still under control,” Tiong said.

He added that 25 firemen and 15 villagers were working to put out the fire.

An escavator from the nearby plantation was also utilised to set up the fire break.