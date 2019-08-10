ILP Miri monitoring station records API reading of 390, residents told to stay indoors

KUCHING: Residents of Miri are urged to stay indoors due to the hazardous Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 390, according to the Department of Environment’s (DOE) website as of 5pm today.

Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh made this call when reached for comment, adding that members of the public who have to go outdoors, if absolutely necessary, should use face masks.

“As it is now, the API in Miri has reached hazardous levels, close to 400, while Kuala Baram has reached unhealthy levels at 137 (as of 5pm). Miri town is still less than 80, which is still moderately healthy,” Len Talif said.

An API reading of between zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 is very unhealthy, while above 300 is considered hazardous.

According to the department’s website, the API reading at its ILP Miri monitoring station in Bandar Baru Permyjaya breached 100 around 10pm last night and continued to plummet, reaching the reading of 389 at 8am and 392 at 12pm.

DOE’s SK Kuala Baram 2 station has also breached the unhealthy level this morning, at 123 at 8am before steadily rising to 134 at 12pm and 137, as of 5pm.

It is believed that the poor air quality in Miri is a direct result of forest and peat soil fires now raging in Kuala Baram.

An earlier report has stated that the Fire and Rescue Department believe the cause of the fire at Hamidah Yakub Welfare Complex nearby was caused by arson.

“We hope for favourable wind conditions to blow out the smoke from the peat fire as well as for rain to come in the next two to three days,” Len Talif stated.