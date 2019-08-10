JPJ Sibu enforcement team seizes three cloned vehicles

SIBU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized three cloned vehicles during its operations here, which concluded yesterday.

A cloned car has the same registration number as another car of the same model, but is without the valid chassis and road tax numbers – the figures that must match those in the JPJ records.

JPJ Sibu chief Mohd Faizal David Jemat said these vehicles were of Nissan Fairlady, Toyota Camry and latest Toyota Alphard models – all confiscated early this month.

According to him, a check through the JPJ system found that these vehicles had used other vehicle’s registration plate numbers – specifically Peninsular Malaysian registration numbers that had never been registered.

“We conducted investigation into the vehicle owners and they admitted to purchasing (the vehicles) at prices far cheaper than the market prices,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Fazial said the Nissan Fairlady case had been charged in court and a fine had been imposed, while the other two owners would be brought to court upon the completion of investigation and the receipt of permission from the deputy public prosecutor.

He added that these cases would be charged under Section 7 and Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

For the offence under Section 7 of the Road Transport Act 1987, the fine imposed could be up to RM10,000 upon conviction, while Section 108 of the same Act, the fine imposed could be up to RM20,000 upon conviction.

The JPJ would also apply to court for the vehicles to be stripped of rights.

“We will continue to detect cloned vehicles in town and those with any knowledge about this can contact JPJ Sibu so that further action can be taken,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, the total cases of vehicle’s registration plates not conforming to the specifications for the first seven months of this year amounted to 322 cases, while offences related to dark glasses recorded 120 cases.

The owner of any vehicle of which the registration plate does not conform to the specifications, could face a compound of up to RM300.

On a separate subject, Mohd Faizal said the enforcement on e-hailing operations in town, which kicked off last month, had recorded 24 non-compliance cases – including not possessing Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence, not displaying the Puspakom disc, and not displaying the e-hailing sticker.

“The JPJ enforcement team, through daily and special operations, will act on drivers found to be committing traffic offences as well as technical offences, involving their vehicles,” he added.