Know your customary laws, Bidayuh chiefs told

KUCHING: Every Bidayuh community leader, be it at Temenggong, Pemanca or Penghulu level, must be well-versed in the customary laws that are gazetted in the Bidayuh Adat 1994, reminds Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Dato Sri Michael Manyin.

This, according to him, is imperative because if they do not follow the law, not only would people question their decision but they could also be brought to court.

He points out that it was easy in the past, but not today considering that the new environment has become a big challenge for the community leaders.

“Today’s environment has changed – it is an open society, it is an educated society, and the world is borderless, whereby people can easily be influenced by what they read and hear and have access to all kinds of information.

“Because of that, people can question your decision, but if your decision is made based on the gazetted Bidayuh Customary Law, they can’t question you,” he spoke at the closing ceremony of the Bidayuh Community Leaders Workshop on the Bidayuh Adat 1994 here yesterday.

Manyin also stressed that as grassroots leaders, they must know not only about the Bidyauh customary laws, but also about the government policies especially those related to protocol.

“There are certain community leaders who do not know the protocol at all.

“There are cases in the villages where even the sitting arrangement was wrong. Sometimes it could be quite embarrassing when some people with position were not included in the sitting arrangement and address,” he said.

Manyin suggested to the Temenggong that such matter to be discusses with ‘some of the protocol people’ so that they could relay the information to other community leaders and ‘ketua kaum’ (village headmen) about it.

“Since the Bidayuh villages are mostly in the sub-urban areas and exposed to official functions involving elected representatives and ministers, all of you better know the protocol to avoid embarrassment,” he advised.

Assistant Minister of Native Land Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn was also present.