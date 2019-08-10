Lilly Malaysia, Singapore recognised among ‘best places to work’

KUALA LUMPUR: Eli Lilly (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd and Eli Lilly (Singapore) Pte Ltd were recently certified one of the best places to work in Malaysia and Singapore, respectively, in 2019.

Both are local affiliates of the global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company headquartered in Indianapolis, the United States.

Both companies received outstanding scores across several aspects of their workplace such as leadership, teamwork and opportunities for talent growth.

Eli Lilly and Company, country manager (Malaysia and Singapore) Adrian Wong said: “We are earnestly grateful for the recognition we have received by living the Lilly legacy for more than 140 years.

“Respect for people, integrity, excellence and the purpose of uniting, caring with discovery, create medicines that make life better for people around the world.”

The annual prestigious ‘Best Places To Work’ programme recognises global leading employers and provides an opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees.

The programme also honours those who deliver outstanding work experience, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation and strive to continuously optimise employment practices.

The certification is only granted to companies that achieve the highest quality standards in human resource management. — Bernama