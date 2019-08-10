Man found dead in his house

KUCHING: The remains of a 44-year-old man who is believed to have died two days ago were sent to the Sarawak General Hospital’s medicine and forensics department yesterday.

His body was found at his house in Jalan Temenggong Tan Meng Chong by a family member around midnight yesterday.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, a team from the Batu Lintang fire station was at the scene to assist police to move the body from the house.

It was also revealed that the deceased had been identified as Tan Choon Teck, whose body was found on the first floor of the two-storey house. The whole operations ended at 3.55am.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, meanwhile has confirmed the case, and classified it as sudden death.

“According to a family member, the deceased was diagnosed with heart ailments, diabetes and high blood pressure. He was last seen by a family member on Aug 5,” said Awang Din.

The deceased had not been working in the last 10 years due to his health condition, whereas his wife is working and living in Sarikei.

“Investigations at the scene also discovered that no foul play was involved,” Awang Din said.