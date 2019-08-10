Man on molest charge ordered to undergo psychiatric observation

KUCHING: The Sessions Court here has ordered a man, who is accused of rubbing his genitals against his niece, to undergo psychiatric observation at Sentosa Hospital for one month.

On Aug 3 at 3am, the 26-year-old accused approached the victim, 25, who was sleeping alone in a room at their house in Taman Matang Jaya here.

The woman woke up when she felt someone was getting onto her bed.

Upon opening her eyes, the accused had held a knife to her neck and threatened her to keep silent. He then removed his pants and the victim’s, before rubbing his genitals against her private parts.

After he left the room, the woman sought help from her husband, who later informed her mother to help her.

The victim was sent to the hospital for examination, where the medical officer confirmed that there were knife marks on her neck.

The next day, a team of police officers arrested the man.

For attempted rape, the man was charged under Section 376B of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and whipping, if found guilty; while for the criminal intimidation, he was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code for threatening the victim with a knife and causing injury on the victim’s neck.

This carries maximum jail term of seven years or fine, or both, upon conviction. The man pleaded guilty to both charges.

He also told the court that he was suffering from mental illness, and was taking medication for his condition.

“I also have a valid card from the Sarawak General Hospital, but I did not bring it with me today,” the accused told the court yesterday, adding that he was also responsible for taking care of his ageing mother.

Judge Mohd Taufik Mohd @ Mohd Yusoff later set Sept 9 for mental health report from the psychiatrist. The accused was not represented.