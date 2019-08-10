Maxis: HSBB demand from East Malaysia will accelerate

KUCHING: Demand for high speed broadband (HSBB) in East Malaysia has been projected by Maxis Bhd (Maxis) to continue accelerating as more consumers and businesses rely on high speed data and connectivity at home and work.

According to chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut, Maxis’ industry-leading 4G LTE network has been a critical component of the group’s growth for many years, and East Malaysia is an important driver of that.

“In Sabah and Sarawak, we have been strengthening our 4G LTE network coverage so that more and more of our customers can enjoy high speed Internet on mobile,” Ogut said.

“Consumers in East Malaysia have pent up demand for good quality high speed broadband, seeing as their average monthly data usage of more than 12GB is among the highest in the country. This will continue to accelerate as more and more consumers and businesses rely on high speed data and ‘Always On’ connectivity at home and work.

Overall, Maxis’ 4G LTE population coverage in Sarawak is 77 per cent while Sabah is at 75 per cent.

“In Kuching alone, Maxis has more than 98 per cent 4G coverage and more than 80 per cent in secondary and tertiary towns.”

Ogut highlighted that East Malaysia has always been important an important market to Maxis, and will play a vital role in implementing the group’s growth strategy.

“We have a strong ambition to be Malaysia’s leading converged solutions and digital services company, and our new strategy will ensure that we realise this ambition.

“What this means is that we will be exploring new solutions, segments and customers to offer more value added services in things like entertainment, TV, security, financial services.

“Today, we are seeing increasing demands for converged offerings, superior Internet experience and smart solutions, among others.”

“We will also expand into converged offerings across all segments and grow our Enterprise exponentially.”

Ogut went on to note that it is about providing an unmatched personalised experience for Maxis’ customers. He explained that this means delivering solutions that are at the right place and at the right time, providing a whole new experience for each customer who walks into Maxis’ store in near future.

“These are key pillars of our strategy, and we see this region as vital to our plans and want to ensure that we are able to serve our Sarawak customers well.

“As such, we have been continuously building our presence here through investments and expansion in our high speed mobile and fibre networks, as well as distribution and customer touchpoints.”

“We now have a total of 33 Maxis retail stores and dealer operated retail stores throughout Sabah and Sarawak, where customers have access to a wide range of our plans, solutions and services especially in this digitally-connected environment.”