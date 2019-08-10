Medan Niaga stall operators enraged by power cut

SIBU: Sibu Town Malay Community Association (PMMBS) is disappointed over the situation faced by the traders at Medan Niaga Simpang Tiga here, where the electricity supply has yet to be restored since the cut-off in May this year.

According to PMMBS chairman Rabek Ali Hamid, the ‘medan niaga’ (commercial centre) houses 12 stalls, mostly selling food and drinks, operating under the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC).

He said the power cut was due to some defaults in bill payments.

“The SEDC didn’t pay the electricity bills for three months,” he said, lamenting that without the power supply, the premises had gotten warmer than before, and this resulted in customers shying away.

“The stall operators never failed paying their (monthly) rental fees of RM350 to RM400,” he told reporters during a press conference at the ‘medan niaga’ yesterday.

Rabek Ali said ‘it bewildered him’ as to why the SEDC, being a large government-linked company (GLC), could have defaulted in paying the electricity bills, which was not much.

“(The bills are) just about RM300 a month,” he said, adding that there was no problem in paying the water bills.

“The stall operators have been complaining about it, but every time, SEDC Sibu would tell them to be patient and to ‘stop complaining too much’.

“The common answer given (by SEDC Sibu) is that the matter is being handled by the SEDC in Kuching,” he added.

The situation had begun to take its toll on the business of the stall operators, said Rabek Alis, adding that they are now putting their hopes in the elected people’s state representatives (ADUNs) from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) – Sarawak’s ruling coalition.

“We hope the ADUNs would help resolve this problem,” he said.