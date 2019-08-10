Police on lookout for three men to help in probe

KUCHING: Three men are being sought by police to assist in the investigations into two cheating cases and one case of illegal moneylending.

According to Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Sarawak head Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah, the first individual is Abang Nuzaren Abang Fauzi, aged 61, whose last known address is No 1, Lot 5845, Jalan Depo off Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub in Petra Jaya.

“We need to call him in to investigate a cheating case involving a land transfer taking place between 2004 and 2014,” said Mustafa Kamal in a statement yesterday.

The victim in that case, he added, suffered losses of more than RM500,000, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Those with information are to call Insp Lai Hwa Yen via 016-781 5839.

The second individual is Jamari Barin, 48, whose last known address is No 9, Kampung Dagang Lundu, who is being sought to help in a case also being probed under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Jamari is wanted over the sale and purchase of a ‘tokey gecko’ between June 2012 and December 2017, which caused a total loss of RM300,000 to a victim,” said Mustafa Kamal.

Those with information are to call Sgt Mohammad Asin Abdullah via 011-2501 1569.

The third individual is Ong Ka Chun, 27, who is needed for assistance in a probe into an illegal moneylending case.

His last known address is No 80, Lot 4811, Lorong 4A1, Taman Borneo, at Jalan Lapangan Terbang Baru.

“We need Ong Ka Chun to come in to assist in our investigation relating to a case, which was reported at Sekama police station in July this year,” said Mustafa Kamal.

The case is being investigated under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Those with information are to call Insp Fairul Rezza Norman via 011-1616 4349.