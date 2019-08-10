Schools’ fruit fiesta can help students become future entrepreneurs

KOTA KINABALU: Fruit fiestas held at schools will help students become future entrepreneurs.

Assistant Trade and Industry Minister, Azhar Matussin, said, such programmes would benefit the students in the field of entrepreneurship, while at the same time provide them with opportunities to learn about the true potential of local fruits.

He said, his ministry has several programmes related to local fruits and that the demand for food products is very high from West Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei.

Speaking at the Local Fruit Fiesta at Maktab Sabah near here, Azhar also hoped that the programme will be continued in the future.

Meanwhile, Ribin Wahid, FAMA Sabah director said that they are focusing on the planting and marketing of Durian D197 Musang King, Pineapple MD2 and coconuts.

“We are putting these three products in front as they have a huge market both within and outside the country. We will try to market the ‘tarap’ and ‘bambangan’ in West Malaysia and in Singapore as they also possess huge potentials since they can only be found here,” he said.

The school’s excellent principal, Datin Hajjah Nuinda Alias, said that some 1,200 students are involved in the project together with 106 teachers and 20 support staff.