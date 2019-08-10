Shafie grateful to Upko

PENAMPANG: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Haji Apdal has expressed his gratitude to the United Pasok Momogun KadazanDusun Murut Organisation (Upko) for its role in forming the new government in Sabah.

He said that when Upko president Datuk Seri Panglima Madius Tangau contacted him to speak of their intention to form the new government for Sabah, he was quite pleased because Madius did not make any demand.

“He didn’t ask for anything. They just wanted to form a new government for Sabah,” he said.

Shafie said that although he was the leader of the coalition, he consulted with DAP Sabah chairman then, the late Datuk Stephen Wong and PKR Sabah chairperson Datuk Christina Liew, as well as his deputy Datuk Darrell Leiking before making a decision.

“I did not want to make the decision alone although I was the head. I want to listen to their preference, their views,” he explained when speaking at Upko’s 25th anniversary held at the Penampang Cultural Centre.

Shafie said Upko had gone through many challenges and had also moulded a chief minister, and ministers holding important portfolios at both the state and federal governments.

“There are many parties that are without that line-up at both the central and state governments,” he said.

“The challenges had made it relevant,” he said of the party which was formed in the 1960s but was replaced by other parties after that, only to come into being again in 1994 to form the Sabah government under the then party president, Tan Sri Bernard Giluk Dompok.

Shafie said that although Upko only had two ADUN seats in the government, it is not the number that matters to him.

“It is the sincerity that was there that very night that was why I told my colleague from DAP, PKR immediately…even though Tangau did not ask, he became a deputy chief minister and Ewon (Datuk Ewon Benedick) who is still a bachelor — I could have made him the Youth and Sports Minister, but instead he is the Rural Development Minister. It is because he is a rural boy. He can help the rural folk.”

He also said that Ewon’s ministry received the biggest allocation in the last State Legislative Assembly sitting because Shafie said he wanted Ewon to pump the money to the poor.

Shafie also said that he would help the poor, even at areas controlled by the opposition.

“I told Jeffrey (Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan), it doesn’t mean you are an opposition, I will neglect you.”

He also provided an allocation of RM1 million to the church because he felt that helping Christians would not make him less Muslim.

“We are the leader and government and we need to share. We must address the needs of the community and other religions,” he said.

He also promised to give more allocation to churches in Sabah, if it has the available funds.

“I will also give allowance to pastors, if there is allocation. We have a lot of debts,” he said.

Shafie added that he would not want the Kadazandusun and Murut people in the rural areas of Sabah to continue being left behind.

“I went to Tongod, Masiung’s (Datuk Masiung Banah, the state assemblyman for Kuamut) place and in Pensiangan, Nabawan. I slept there. I can see their condition. I saw the young people and wondered how can we allow those people to continue on with that life? I can imagine the years they have to continue, not having access to school and to health facilities. That is why I am vocal in voicing but it is with good intention. We are the people’s representatives. Some people criticise but I leave it to God. I know the judgement at the end of the day shall depend on our action, not on our talk.”