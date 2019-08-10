Sharifah: Next MA63 Steering Committee meeting to be held at discretion of prime minister

KUCHING: The next Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) Steering Committee meeting will be held at the discretion of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

“So now we are still in the negotiation (on returning Sarawak’s rights). The prime minister will be calling for another (steering) meeting. We will wait la for the result of the negotiations,” she said after officiating a SK Agama Datuk Haji Abdul Kadir Hassan Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) 2019 talk at Sarawak Islamic information Center, Jalan Ong Tiang Swee today.

It was previously disclosed by Sharifah that a MA63 steering committee meeting may be held after the Hari Raya celebrations.

She added that the outcome of the meeting will be jointly announced by the prime minister and Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Tun Openg and she urged patience as negotiations were ongoing.

“Negations on matters related to MA63 are still ongoing and we just have to wait for the outcome,” said Sharifah.

When quizzed by reporters on the date and location for the next steering committee meeting, she said that hopefully it would be held in Sarawak before the end of the year, depending on the prime minister’s decision.

A meeting was also recently held in Sarawak between Sarawak and federal government officers to prepare an interim report on the negotiation progress of the 16-member steering committee.

She explained that the interim report was meant for internal use only and not to be disclosed to the public.

During the UPSR talk, Sharifah announced a grant of RM5,000 to the school’s management board to assist them with carrying out activities and programmes for the benefit of the students.