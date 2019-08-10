Smart Reader Kids visit museums for Sarawak Day

KUCHING: A total of 30 Smart Reader Kids Rubber Road West pupils visited The Ranee Museum, which displays a unique collection of artefacts belonging to Ranee Margaret, and The Kuching Museum, about the origins of the city, at the Old Courthouse Complex on July 26.

Ranee Margaret’s great-great-grandson Jason Brooke and museum manager Liza Sedeni entertained the pupils and gave them a tour in connection with Sarawak Day.

Brooke, who resides in London, was on a short visit here to attend official Sarawak Day events.

His great-great-grandmother Ranee Margaret was married to the second Rajah of Sarawak, Sir Charles Brooke, who succeeded Sir James Brooke.

At the Kuching Museum, the pupils were given an augmented reality (AR) demonstration of James Brooke’s portrait and shown old photos of Kuching.

The six-year-olds were accompanied by principal Sharliza Ramli, Aim Smart Academics Sdn Bhd operations and business development manager Norma John, and their parents.

Norma said Smart Reader Kids’ comprehensive syllabus emphasises on producing well-balanced children who not only excel in academics but also have a good understanding of history and community.

“We can’t thank Jason enough for spending time and giving first-hand information to our students, despite his busy schedule in Sarawak. I am sure the little students will treasure this memory forever,” she said.

Jason was impressed with the pupils’ command of English as well as their communication skills.

