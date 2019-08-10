Three boat operators detained for bid to smuggle controlled goods

TAWAU: Marine police detained three skippers for attempting to smuggle controlled goods to a neigbouring country on Thursday.

Marine Police Region 4 commander ACP Hj. Mohamad Pajeri Ali said two boats and a ‘jongkong’ boat were detained at the port and Hj Kuning River waters area between 9am and 3.30pm.

He said the boats were found laden with six cooking gas cylinders and 120kgs of sugar which are controlled goods.

He said two of the skippers are locals and the other skipper is an Indonesian aged between 33 and 63. They failed to produce permits of approval letters from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for the goods.

The estimated seizures, including the boats and its engines, amounted to about RM68,260 and the case would be investigated under Section 21 of the Supply Control Act 1961, he added.