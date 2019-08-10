Two Brunei fishermen rescued, nine others still missing

KOTA KINABALU: Two Bruneian fishermen, who were reported missing together with nine others when their fishing vessels were believed to have capsized in Malaysian waters on Wednesday, were rescued yesterday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan director, Maritime Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said the agency received information from their Brunei counterpart, the Brunei National Search and Rescue Coordination Committee (NRCC), that 11 Bruneian fishermen had gone missing in Malaysian waters since August 7.

“Upon receiving the information, we immediately deployed our assets to the location to conduct a search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“It was earlier claimed that some fishermen have spotted about nine people wearing life jackets in the waters near Semarang.

“An asset from the Royal Malaysian Air Force was immediately deployed to the said location but was unable to find anything.

“Around noon today (yesterday) MMEA was informed that two of the missing 11 Bruneian fishermen have been rescued by local fishermen about 10 nautical miles from Pulau Tiga,” said Kamaruszaman.

Both men were brought to the MMEA jetty in Sepanggar before being taken to hospital for treatment.

“Both men were reported to be in stable condition although one of them looks tired,” said Kamaruszaman.

SAR for the remaining nine missing fishermen have been intensified with assistance from several agencies, including the Brunei search and rescue team.