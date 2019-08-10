Waterfront to reflect Baram Regatta

MARUDI: A new sculpture bearing the similar outlook of the Baram Regatta and its cultural identity will be erected as part of the ongoing Marudi Waterfront project, but at a different location that will provide a better view and a more welcoming sight here.

Marudi District Council Walikota (chairman) Edward Mendai highlighted this in a statement to The Borneo Post, issued in response to the criticism by former Marudi assemblyman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran, who protested against the tearing-down of the old landmark to make way for the waterfront project.

“The Baram Regatta and its cultural identity were not taken away – they are still reflected in the designs of the proposed archway and sculpture, and will be made using a more durable material, namely the ‘black steel’,” said Edward, adding that the designs for the gazebos were based on different ethnic groups such as the Ibans, the Orang Ulus and the Malays under the scheme to reflect the multicultural identity of Marudi.

Likewise, the Chinese identity would be represented by the existing Tua Pek Kong Temple, also located at the waterfront, he added.

Edward said the main reason to relocate the regatta sculpture was public safety – it is known that the original sculpture was made from ‘cement ferro’, deemed to be not structurally durable.

“This is especially after so much vigorous intensive works (piling, vibrations, and movements of heavy machinery) being carried out during the construction stage,” he pointed out.

It is said that during the attempt to relocate the sculpture, it fell apart despite the meticulous measures and extra care exercised throughout.

Another consideration was to give way to a spacious multipurpose area and provide better accessibility from Marudi Town Square towards the main stage and the waterfront park areas, added Edward.

He said the new sculpture would be ‘more welcoming for visitors to Marudi’, versus the original site that obstructed the view from both directions of the waterfront park.

Prior to project kick-off, several public engagements had been held by the council, involving the local communities and stakeholders.

On Wednesday (Aug 7), Entri protested against the tearing-down of the landmark at Marudi Town Square depicting the multi-racial solidarity in Baram, and had called the project a ‘cruel development’.

He insisted that the landmark was not in the way of development and moreover, it served as a symbol of racial unity in Baram – home to the Ibans, the Chinese, the Malays, and various sub-groups of the Orang Ulu community.

“I am all for development but not at the expense of tearing down the landmark of historical Baram –they (developer) should find a way to preserve it,” stressed Entri, describing the move as ‘being politically motivated’ and the ‘destruction of the landmark as a waste of public funds’.