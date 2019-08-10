Youth accused of rape ordered to enter defence

KOTA KINABALU: An 20-year-old youth was ordered by the Sessions Court here to enter his defence on a charge of raping an underage girl.

Judge Elsie Primus fixed September 13 and 17 this the trial of Kelvin Chong Hon Lam.

In her ruling at the end of prosecution stage, she held that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against the accused and ordered the accused to enter his defence.

Kelvin is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at an apartment unit in Jalan Sulaman, Manggatal at 11pm on March 28, 2017.

The alleged offence is framed under Section 376(2)(d) of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of between five years and 30 years, and whipping, upon conviction.

During the proceedings, Kelvin was given three choices: to give statements under oath or unsworn statement or remain silent to which he opted for the first by giving statement under oath.

Five prosecution witnesses were called throughout the prosecution stage.

Meanwhile, counsel Sylvester Kuan, who represented the accused, informed the court that three witnesses were expected to be called in during defence stage.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Khairuddin Idris appeared for the prosecution.