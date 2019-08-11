66 detained over drugs in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Narcotics police from the Kota Kinabalu Police Contingent (IPD KK) have detained 66 drug offenders in a one-week operation around the state capital.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said police conducted 19 raids under ‘Ops Sarang’ between Aug 3 – 9.

From the 66 arrests, five people were detained for drug trafficking under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while 13 suspects were detained for numerous drug possessions under Section 39A(2), Section 39A(1) and Section 12(2) of the same act.

“Some 48 suspects were apprehended for drug abuse and will be remanded for investigation under Section 15(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Habibi.

Police also seized 101.31 grams of syabu and 8.50 grams of cannabis during the whole one week operation, said Habibi, adding that the total drugs were valued at RM5,235.50.

A similar operation will be conducted in the near future and Habibi urged the public to continue their cooperation with the police in their effort to fight drugs and other criminal activity taking place in and around their areas.