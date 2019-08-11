Bodybuilding contest to be part of Sibu International BASE Jump 2019’s events

SIBU: A bodybuilding and physique competition will be held in conjunction with this year’s Sibu International BASE Jump.

The ‘International BASE Jump Bodybuilding and Physique Championships 2019’ is set to be staged on Tun Tuanku Bujang Square Phase 2 here this Sept 14, commencing at 7pm.

The competition is being organised by the Sibu Division Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Association (SDBWA), in collaboration with the Sibu Divisional Tourism Task Group under Sibu Resident’s Office.

According to SDBWA president Chia Soon Cheong, the participation is open to all Malaysians, aged 16 and above.

Those aged below 18, however, must obtain consent from their parents or legal guardians before their applications are accepted.

“The registration fee is RM50 per person per category,” he told reporters at a press conference held at SDBWA Gym here yesterday, where Sibu Resident’s Office administrative officer Awang Mohammed Nizam was also present.

Chia added: “The event has been made possible with the kind sponsorship from Borneo Bodybuilding Supplement (BBS) and it is sanctioned by Sarawak Bodybuilding Association (SBBA) together with our solid support partner, the Miri Division Bodybuilding Association.

“The competition has three categories — Men’s Physique, Men’s Bodybuilding 70kg and Below, and Men’s Bodybuilding 70.1 and Above. In addition, there will also be a subsidiary title, ‘Best Poser’, for one contestant who displays the most eye-catching solo performance on stage.”

Chia also said the judging panel would comprise judges certified by the Malaysian Bodybuilding Federation (MBBF).

“This would be the second time that SDBWA participates in the annual International

Sibu BASE Jump – the first was during the Kenyalang Strongman 2018.

“We feel honoured to be part of this world-class event. Although bodybuilding is quite different from BASE jump, both are considered a sport that requires high precision, strict preparations, top-level discipline and steely determination,” said Chia.

For the Men’s Physique category, the winner will take home RM1,000, plus trophy, medal and supplements, while the first and second runner-up will bag RM500 and RM200, respectively.

For each of the Men’s Bodybuilding categories, the winner will pocket RM2,000 plus trophy, medal and supplements, while the first and second runner-up will bag RM1,000 and RM500, respectively.

For the winner of the ‘Best Poser’ subsidiary title, the cash prize is RM300.

All contestants will receive souvenir medals.

Those interested to participate can now contact Chia via 016-886 1015, or SDBWA secretary Martin Voon via 016-889 5600.

Registration and weight-in session for contestants will take place on Level II of Kingwood Hotel here this Sept 14, commencing at 9am.