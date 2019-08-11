CM launches book on headhunting

PENAMPANG: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal yesterday launched a new history book on headhunting in conjunction with the world’s Indigenous People’s Day which was celebrated at Hongkod Koisaan here.

Shafie congratulated the writer and publisher in coming up with the new book which he said is an excellent effort to document local historical and cultural heritage.

“We hope more writers can come up with similar work as many details of our oral history have not been documented for the sake of future generations,” he said.

The book, entitled Sejarah Mengayau: Dunia, Borneo dan Lotud and authored by local writer Raymond B Tombung, chronicles the incidence of headhunting at the global, Borneo and those involving the Lotud people of Tuaran plain in ancient times.

It is being published by the Sabah Lotud Chamber of Commerce and Industry, whose president (Yang DiPertua) is Tuaran’s well known businessman, Pediman Jabau.

Raymond, who was not present at the launching because he had to be in Penang to arrange for more printing of the book, said in statement that the book is selling very well.

“The demand is so big that I have problem with supplying. My local printer cannot cope with the order due to many technical problems, hence the decision to print the next 1,000 copies in Penang,” he said. “We will soon be distributing the book statewide. For the time being we are just trying to cope with the demand around Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu.”

As the publisher, Pediman is gushing with excitement that the book is getting excited at responses from all quarters. As also the owner of the Borneo Lotud Museum in Tuaran the book is very relevant to the museum’s objective in preserving local history.

“With six pages of research references, Raymond has done an excellent academic job of documenting the history of headhunting, especially the ones involving the Lotud involvement in this gory practice,” Pediman said.

“Among the most exciting contents of this milestone book is the oral history involving the movement of the Lotuds from outside Tuaran, which party answers the longstanding question of where the Lotuds had originated from. This is a must read for local history buff.

“For those preferring to read it in English, the English version is coming out in the next few weeks,” he said.

Also present at the event were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, Rural Development Minister Ewon Benedick and Sabah Suang Lotud Association president Datuk Freddy Sua.