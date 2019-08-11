Dengue red alert in Taman Tunku in Miri

MIRI: A record 25 dengue cases were reported in Taman Tunku this past week.

Councillor Abdullah Jaini revealed that three of the cases were from one household.

He warned residents that they must play their part to keep the residential area free of mosquito breeding areas.

“To have 25 cases in a week, it is already a red alert. In fact, this is the highest I have seen happening in a short period of time, in the past 15 years. We like to warn that there is no time for further ignorance,” said Abdullah during a ‘gotong-royong’ (work party) at Taman Jelita, Lorong 3, Jalan Lambir 1 yesterday.

“Clean your house compounds – don’t leave any stagnant water in flower pots or any medium that could possibly have stagnant water. That is the most important thing to do now,” he added.

It is understood that some residents in the area refused to cooperate when Health Department personnel conducted house-to-house inspections and disseminated relevant information about dengue prevention.