Dr Sim: Ministry welcomes initiatives to drive sustainable development

KUCHING: The Ministry of Local Government and Housing welcomes any initiatives that drive sustainable development including from companies and schools that incorporate the use of innovation and creativity to move towards sustainable living.

“We encourage our young people to develop concepts and solutions that are environmentally friendly. I am sure this will be a starting point for them to become future innovators, scientists or inventors who can pave the way for a sustainable and greener Sarawak,” its minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said at Trienekens’ Greenovation School Programme and presentation of prizes to the various winners of the competition here yesterday.

His text of speech was read by Tan Kai, a political secretary to chief minister.

The inter-school environmental programme, held in conjunction with Trienekens’ 20th anniversary celebration, provided a platform for students to develop innovative and creative ideas based on 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) concept, and create more awareness about environmental sustainability.

Dr Sim said the programme was in line with the ministry’s efforts to uplift the well-being of the community and environment through greater awareness and persistent education.

“Sarawak’s population is growing, and as a result, various aspects of development and economic activities are also growing, such as houses and infrastructure, consumption rate and habits, and inevitably, escalating generation of wastes.

The ministry is committed in formulating policies and strategies that manage these developments in an effective and sustainable manner,” he said, adding that policies and strategies were in fact already in place and actively implemented at various levels.

Earlier, Trienekens Group chief executive officer, Stephen Chin, said the programme called for the preservation of the environment while promoting the development of innovative ideas and concepts.

“For us, there is a responsibility to ensure waste management process is carried out safely without harming the environment, which is not something the company shoulders alone but with everyone,” he said.

The programme was participated by 44 teams from 25 schools in three sustainability-themed competitions, namely, Greenscape Upcycling, Young Greenovators, and Green Runway, with each divided into primary and secondary school categories.

Students and teachers were asked to incorporate creative, practical and sustainable re-use of waste or discarded materials into the landscaping of their school grounds, and in the creation of up-cycled products and costume designs.

The Greenscape Upcycling competition (primary school category) was won by SJK Chung Hua Pangkalan Baru which took home RM1,500. Second was SJK Chung Hua No 5 (RM1,000), and third SJK Chung Hua No 1 (RM800). SK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee and SK Siburan Batu took home RM500 each for being named Merit winners.

In the secondary school category, SMK Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Gapor came in first, SMK Tun Abdul Razak (second), and SMK St Thomas (third). The Merit prizes were won by St Joseph International School and Kolej DPAH Abdillah.

The Young Greenovators competition in the primary school category was won by SJK Chung Hua No 5 (RM1,000), second SJK Chung Hua No 1 (RM800), and third SJK Chung Hua Pangkalan Baru (RM500). Merit winners were SK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee and SK Siburan Batu, taking home RM300 each.

In the secondary school category, SMK Bandar Kuching No 1 was the champion, SMK St Thomas (second), and SMK St Teresa (third). The Merit winners were Kolej DPAH Abdillah and SMK Tun Abdul Razak.

In the Green Runway competition (primary school), the champion was SK Jalan Ong Tiang Swee (RM1,000), SJK Chung Hua Pangkalan Baru in second (RM800), and SJK Chung Hua No 5 third (RM500). SK Siburan Batu and SK St Thomas were Merit winners taking home RM300 each.

In the secondary school category, SMK Tun Abdul Razak bagged the champion prize, while Sekolah Seni Malaysia Sarawak (second) and SMK Bandar Kuching No 1 (third). The Merit winners were Lodge National Secondary School and Kolej DPAH Abdillah.

A representative of the state Education Department Norman Suhaili, Kuching District Education Office Human Resources Management unit head Yazit Belon, and PE Land executive director Joanna Ling were among those present.