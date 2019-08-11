Drug pushers getting smarter – Poon

SANDAKAN: The State Government is finding it increasingly challenging to curb the distribution of dangerous drugs as the criminals are starting to make use of modern technologies to distribute drugs.

Revealing this yesterday, Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said, “Techniques being used by drug dealers are getting more advanced and difficult to detect.”

“This is one of the major problems faced by Government departments and agencies such as the Royal Malaysian Police, Royal Customs of Malaysia, National Anti-Drugs Agency, PEMADAM and others to take action or law enforcement on drug problems.

“That is why it is important for awareness programmes organised by Government agencies and related non-government organisations to grab the attention of the public, especially among the youth, so that the message could be delivered to more people,” Poon said when launching a Damai Programme (‘Dadah Akan Musnahkan Akal Dan Iman’), an Anti-drugs awareness programme organised by Pemadam Sabah’s Women Welfare Bureau at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Tanjong Papat 1 here, yesterday.

Poon, who is also PEMADAM Sabah chairman, said that most of those who got involved in drugs are the youths, so they have to be exposed to the information of the danger of drugs through programmes such as this.

“With the technology we have today, it is getting easier for people to have access to drugs; with text messages or courier service. Some irresponsible drug dealers also use ‘drug mules’ to gain profit. In this aspect, women often become victims of these cases and in a few cases, women from Sabah were being used to transport drugs out of the country,” Poon claimed.

He urged the participants of the programme not to waste the opportunity and to increase their knowledge on the dangers of drugs and share them with those who were unable to join the programme.

Also present at the programme were chairperson of PEMADAM Sabah’s Women Welfare Bureau, Maturah Jamrah and chairperson of PEMADAM Sandakan’s Women Welfare Bureau, Noraini Sulong.

The programme was joined by about 200 parents and secondary school students.

“I hope that this programme will not stop here, and will be continued so that we could offer more ways to spread the awareness that drug kills and it destroys future,” Poon said.