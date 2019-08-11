Federation’s Youth section to hold blood donation drive Aug 18 at CityONE

KUCHING: The Youth section of the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Division Chinese Association will be holding a blood donation drive on Aug 18 at the new wing of CityONE Mega Mall from 9.30am to 2.30pm.

According to a press statement received yesterday, the donation drive is supported by affiliated youth group Sarawak Lungsi Association Youth Section (Lungsi Youth) and assisted by the Kuching Chapter of the Malaysian Red Crescent.

“It is held in response to a call by Sarawak General Hospital which needs more supply to replenish its blood bank as well as create awareness on saving lives through blood donation,” said the statement.

The organisers extended their gratitude to sponsors – Lee Onn Group of Companies, Hock Peng Organisation, Life Café and the management of CityONE for providing the venue.

“Successful donors will take home margarine sponsored by Syarikat Kion Hoong Cooking Oil Mills Sdn Bhd, dairy full cream milk by Supreme Food Supply (M) Sdn bhd, milk by CHTC, sugar and cash vouchers sponsored by Taiwan Siau Jou and soft drinks by Sundrop Fruit Juices Bhd, as a token of appreciation.

“Other sponsors are See Hua Marketing Sdn Bhd and Anegy Water Sdn Bhd besides Lian Hua Seng Sdn Bhd for sponsoring Happy Rice, Lian Hua Seng Livestock Sdn Bhd for Happy Egg and Centra Sugar Refinery for sponsoring brown sugar.”

For further enquiries, contact Alex Lee (016-8795233), Lee Li Soon (016-8535818) and Lee Chong Tat (014-3387080).