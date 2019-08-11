ILP Miri monitoring station continues to record hazardous API reading of 380

MIRI: The air quality monitoring station in the Miri Industrial Training institute (ILP) continues to record hazardous Air Pollution Index (API) of 380 as of 11am today.

According to the Department of Environment’s website, the areas of SK Kuala Baram 2 and Miri recorded moderate API readings of 83 and 79 respectively.

Surveys by The Borneo Post in the peat lands around the ILP Miri to Kuala Baram found that fires were still burning in the area causing haze in most places nearby.

The API reading between 0 and 50 is categorized as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 or above (hazardous).

People who want to know the level of IPU nationwide can refer to the http://apims.doe.my website for the latest API readings every hour

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department Miri chief Law Poh Kiong said they need an additional 100 manpower to help exterminate the already fragile Kuala Baram peat lands here.

In addition to local manpower, Law said they needed additional equipment to extinguish the entire fire.

“As of noon today, we have identified 684 hectares of peat land here, and it is equivalent to 1,500 football fields.

“Today the fires are aggravated by the addition of 70 hectares of peatland,” he said when interviewed by The Borneo Post at the Tudan Watch Tower here today.