Make KK city more walkable – architect

KOTA KINABALU has the potential to be on par with, if not one of the most liveable cities, but the people have to be empowered to speak out and voice their concerns.

Youths, especially, play an important role in ensuring the rights of the people are delivered through properly maintained public facilities and better infrastructure.

Universiti Malaya Bachelor of Science Architecture graduate Rashidah Kamaluddin, 24, said youths nowadays are bolder and more eager to speak up, but do not know where to channel their queries and concerns.

“Some are also afraid that they may say the wrong thing, like what if they give misinformation? But I would like to say to youths – speak your mind. Whether you are right or wrong could be improved further. You just have to have the courage to start first,” she said.

Rashidah, who is currently pursuing a Master’s in Urban Planning at University of Melbourne, said the people have to ask for their rights in terms of better public facilities – only then could infrastructure be improved.

About one year into her Master’s in Melbourne, Rashidah’s experience overseas opened her eyes to the many ways Kota Kinabalu could improve as a city and how the people should be more involved in its development. The main thing is to create awareness and educate, she said, so people understand their rights and ask for them.

“I want to raise awareness among Sabahans, particularly those in and around KK, and encourage them to be more responsive when it comes to the public facilities and infrastructure here.

“Admittedly, the process of voicing concerns and offering opinions on facilities here is a bit puzzling for me too because there are different offices by district, and there are also many departments. It’s a bit hard for people to channel their feedback as it’s quite scattered.

“There should be one platform where everyone could participate and offer their thoughts, and it could then be directed to the relevant authorities. This would make the process easier as some people may not know which are the relevant departments to go to. It is also the authorities’ responsibility to educate the public on the role of each department or agency.

“What I would suggest is to organise regular townhall meetings, with the presence of experts and representatives from relevant authorities, and the people could participate in discussions and exchange of ideas. This should be done regularly so that the people’s input is constantly being taken note of,” said Rashidah.

The branches in local authorities could sometimes be overwhelming when there are concerns that need to be addressed immediately, and Rashidah said a simple yet effective method she noticed in Melbourne is labelling.

There are labels on everything, she said, with a hotline number where people could instantly reach the relevant party if there are faulty public facilities, for example.

“People there know where to go or who to ask for help, and the authorities are very open. They want to know what the people want.

“It’s something as simple as putting a label on a lamp post or a park bench. There is a sign so people know who to contact in case anything is wrong. It’s very simple but it works,” she said.

Rashidah observed that there are many areas in which Kota Kinabalu could improve in terms of infrastructure and facilities, and she narrowed it down to public transportation, which is linked to walkability, and accessibility for disabled persons.

Proper paths are needed to increase walkability especially in the city, which includes continuity and overhead coverage to shield from the sun and rain.

Continuity is very important, she said, given the current situation where pedestrians have a hard time crossing from one side of the street to the other, especially with high traffic.

“When it comes to walkability, there’s the safety aspect as well. People need to feel safe and secure so there should be proper pedestrian crossings and paths need to be well lit. In addition, to attract more people to walk, they have to feel that the path is vibrant and interesting.

“Melbourne, for example, is one of the most walkable and liveable cities in the world. What they have is attractive displays in store windows and people hang out outside the shops or sit outside cafes. It enhances the experience for pedestrians.

“There’s a long way to go but looking at the way KK is planned out now, it has a lot of potential. For example, the reason Gaya Street works is because we have linear planning so people are able to walk easily.

“There’s a sense of continuity in the city, like from Gaya Street to Sinsuran and the waterfront further up. The area is linear and they are connected – there just needs to be better facilities or paths for safer and more convenient access.

“We just have to improve certain aspects, like lowering traffic density so people could walk more. Once walkability and transportation are solved, we could improve further on accessibility for disabled persons. It’s all related and KK has a lot of potential,” said Rashidah.

She urged that these basic things be looked into first, and to work with what we already have, before considering more advanced modes of public transport such as LRTs and MRTs which are costly.

Rashidah added that increasing walkability, especially in the city, would also be good for tourism. However, she emphasised that any development should first be done for the people.

“It’s good that we focus on tourism but I think we should first improve the conditions for people living in and around the city, because we are the ones who are here and will remain here. Tourism could come together with it because tourists would feel at ease if locals feel at ease,” she explained.

As for inclusivity for disabled persons, Rashidah said facilities should accommodate not only those with disabilities that are immediately recognisable, but also those with “invisible” or unseen disabilities, including senior citizens who need more support.

Enhancing the physical aspect of the city should also go hand in hand with enriching its vibrancy through the people. Much could be done to create more liveliness, especially at night, with activities and options for everyone to participate in.

“When it comes to the vibrancy of the city, of course it’s very vibrant during the day; people go to work, go to school and run their errands. But what about after working hours?

“Not everybody wants to go to clubs or bars. We need to shift our perspective of what a night scene is. It should also encompass people who want to go out with friends or family.

“Vibrancy of the city is important to be maintained even during the night, especially on weekends. What I would suggest is to create more options of places people could go to and I don’t mean restaurants, cafes or malls. We should create more events and spaces where people could spend time while enjoying the ambience.

“This could be achieved especially by involving the art scene. Sabahans have so much talent. Looking at the murals on buildings and local musicians, the talent and potential of our local artists have been proven over time. We need to let them express those talents. One option is to turn the site of Pillars of Sabah into a ‘hot spot’ for art events.

“The parking space between Pillars of Sabah and Tong Hing could be extended further to be used for arts events on the weekend, where painters and other creators could showcase their work and musicians could perform. It could be turned into a car-free area for this purpose.

“With proper decoration and coverage, such as an umbrella arrangement display, it creates a lively scene and more opportunities for people who want to go out at night, but not to the same bar or café. There could even be pop-up cafés along that way, which would make the place family-friendly as well.

“When a city is vibrant, it becomes safer. People would feel more confident to move around and get to experience the city not only during the day but also at night. I think it’s important for people to know their city like that,” said Rashidah.

Upon completing her Master’s, Rashidah intends to work with a non-profit organisation focusing on urban rejuvenation and urban intervention, to revive and maintain what is currently available instead of building or adding new features.

She hopes to see her beloved hometown of Kota Kinabalu flourish with up to par facilities, infrastructure and an enriched community.