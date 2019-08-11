Munan to step down as Sadia deputy president

KUCHING: Munan Laja will not be defending his post as deputy president of Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) which he has held for the past 12 years.

He said yesterday that he will let a new person take over the post during the association’s election to be held during Sadia’s triennial delegates assembly on Sept 7 in Kuching.

“I wish to give this opportunity to others who have interest and commitment to serve. With this announcement, Sadia can start discussing and looking for who should replace me for the post.

“I felt honoured to serve Sadia, in its fight for the Dayak Iban Community. I thank everybody who are with me during my tenure as deputy president and wish Sadia all the best in years to come,” he said.

Munan is involved in politics and is the president of Sarawak Workers Party (SWP).