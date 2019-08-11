Native courts admin being revamped – Jannie

PENAMPANG: The Ministry of Law and Native Affairs is in the process of reorganising and revamping the administration of the native courts in the state.

Assistant Minister Jannie Lasimbang said the move was vital in ensuring the structure and law in Sabah are in line with the aspirations of the indigenous communities.

“It has to be systematic so that it will be in line with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People,” she said in her speech when officiating at the Orang Asal Sabah (Indigenous People of Sabah) Cultural Night at the Dewan Terbuka Koisaan in Cultural Village, KDCA.

She said that her ministry had started carrying out training programmes for the heads and leaders of the indigenous groups in the state.

“This is in line with the mandate given by the State Government to our ministry,” added Jannie.

The said event is part of the two-day state-level International Indigenous People Day 2019 Celebration.

Jannie said the celebration would serve as a form of recognition for the indigenous communities in Sabah.