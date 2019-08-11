Nora Anne’s family makes public appearance to thank SAR team

NILAI: After shying away from the public for a week, the family of missing Franco-Irish girl, Nora Anne Quoirin,15, finally made their public appearance to express their gratitude to the search and rescue (SAR) team at a meeting in the resort, yesterday.

The short video shared by the police yesterday morning, showed Nora’s mother, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin who was accompanied by her husband, Sebastian Marie Philipe, making a brief statement.

The one-minute video showed Nora’s mother holding back tears while expressing her appreciation to the SAR team for trying hard to find their daughter since the day she was reported missing.

“Good morning everyone. We want to say thank you to each and everyone of you, we know you are searching night and day for Nora.

“We can see you are working so hard as well as praying with us and being with us. We know you have given up your time, especially during a special festival time (Aidiladha) to be with us here, it means the world to us.

“We are so grateful for everything you have done for us, as well as to everyone here and those who are helping away from the site,” she said.

It is learned that the meeting with the SAR operation team was held in the resort. The video was recorded by the police and shared with the media.

The SAR operation, which entered its seventh day yesterday, had been strengthened with the involvement of VAT 69 Commandos and members

of the Federal Reserve Unit, in the search for the girl. — Bernama