Sarawak Fire Dept records 250 bush fire cases from Aug 1

KUCHING: The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (FRD) has recorded 250 bushfire cases from Aug 1 to midday today.

According to a FRD statement, as of 12 noon today, nine cases were reported, on average the Sarawak FRD receives 23 cases a day.

“Yesterday, the it recorded the highest number of bush fires with 58 cases,” he said in a statement here today.

He said although the department had advised the public not to carry out open burning, especially during the hot and dry weather, many still ignored the advice.

Meanwhile, the Department of Environment’s Air Pollution Index (API) reading showed that the Miri Industrial Training Institute was still recording air quality at a hazardous level of 388.

In other areas such as Kuching, Samarahan, Bintulu and Sibu, the air quality readings are still moderate between 63 and 98.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous. – Bernama