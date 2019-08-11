Sarawak govt lends a helping hand to Salvation Army

Unifor to allocate RM4 million for relocation of welfare home from Ban Hock road to 7.5 acre site in Samarahan

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has agreed to allocate a 7.5-acre site in Kota Samarahan to The Salvation Army to relocate its welfare homes at Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Uplands.

In announcing this, Minister of Welfare, Community Well Being, Women, Family, and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said no premium would be charged on the land.

She said through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had also agreed to allocate RM4 million to the church for the relocation as well as to help construct new facilities.

“We are grateful to know that besides replacing their current homes, The Salvation Army is also looking at the possibility to further serve our society with the addition of care homes for the elderly.

“We hope that this will be a reality as our population is rapidly aging as there is a need for this type of service, especially for the lower income sector of our society,” she said at the Sound of Music 3.0 concert on Friday.

She commended The Salvation Army for its positive impact on society over the years since setting up in Sarawak in 1950, with a children’s and boys’ home.

“Many children who were abandoned, neglected, or orphaned, were adopted by The Salvation Army, and with education, they became useful individuals of our society. The social and economic cost, had it not been for The Salvation Army, would have been enormous to Sarawak,” she said.

She praised Borneo Medical Centre for donating RM2.6 million to The Salvation Army, as well as organisations and individuals who have donated to charitable organisations.

According to concert organising chairman Datuk Steve Ng, The Salvation Army homes at both Jalan Ban Hock and Jalan Uplands at present were actually ‘squatting’ on state land.

The concert featured performances by SainsKu Winds from SM Sains Kuching, the South Norfolk Youth Symphonic Band, and contemporary violinist Nisa Addina Taufik.

Organised by the Rotary Club of Kuching Central, it served to raise funds for The Salvation Army.

Among those present were BMC chairman Dr John Chew Chee Ming and executive director Robert Lau, as well as The Salvation Army territorial commander for Singapore, Malaysia, and Myanmar Col Rodney Walters and territorial president of women’s ministries Col Wendy Walters.