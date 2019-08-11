S’wak skateboarding trio bound for SEA Games

KUCHING: Three skateboarders from Sarawak Mohd Nur Firdaus Marzuki, Zainul Mataqien Marzuki and Ezra Syah will represent Malaysia in skateboarding at the SEA Games in the Philippines from Nov 30 to Dec 11.

The trio were selected based on their good performance at the recent National Skate Championship at Bukit Kiara Skatepark in Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak’s skateboarding ace Nur Firdaus won a bronze medal in the Open category while Zainul was fifth and Ezra seventh in the same category.

“The Sarawak Skateboarding Association (SKA) feel very proud and inspired by this achievement at the national championship.

“This success achieved by the trio has proven that we have potential skaters who are capable of doing even better and go far although we do not have a world-class platform when compared to Sabah and West Malaysia,” said SKA secretary Hazizulkarnaen Hassan.

Hazizulkarnaen is confident that Sarawak can be a skateboarding powerhouse in the country and hoped that the parties concerned would realise the importance of having a world-class facilities for the sport in Sarawak in the near future.

“This is to enable Sarawak to produce more national and international champions in skateboarding,” he added.

Hazizulkarnaen also took the opportunity to thank the corporate sponsors such as Santan Holdings Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Karnaen, Sunatex (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd, Aerodyne Kenyalang Sdn Bhd, Homer Skateshop and Rupert Rage Skateshop for helping SKA send the eight-member team to the national meet.