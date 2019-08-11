Teenagers arrested for allegedly committing 19 house break-ins at MJC Batu Kawa

KUCHING: Two male suspects aged 12 and 14-year-old were arrested by the police for allegedly committing around 19 house break-in cases at the MJC Batu Kawa area.

Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said both suspects were arrested separately at the MJC commercial shop lots at around noon and 3.25pm yesterday.

“After arresting the 12-year-old suspect, police managed to track down the second suspect and arrested him in front of one of the commercial shop lots in the area,” said Aidil in a statement today.

He disclosed that the 12-year-old suspect from Kuching did not have a past criminal record while the 14-year-old suspect from Sri Aman had a past criminal record under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft. Both suspects were school dropouts.

Aidil said the latest case involving the two suspects was a house break-in on July 31 when the suspects managed to gain entry into a residential shop lot at around 5.30pm and stole a gold necklace, a hand phone, a laptop, two gold rings and a silver bracelet.

After the arrest, one of the suspects led the police to his house where the clothes that he was wearing during the house break-in was kept. The clothes were later seized by the police.

“During the interrogation, both suspects admitted to have committed house break-ins and sold some of the jewellery at a goldsmith in Batu Kawa,” he added.

Both suspects are currently under remand for police to conduct their investigations.