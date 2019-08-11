Thick mist, cloudy skies on seventh day SAR for Nora Anne

NILAI: One week ago, 15-year-old Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin went missing from a resort here and the search and rescue operation (SAR) team – comprising the Special Forces Unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the VAT 69 Commandos, among other rescuers – are still looking for her.

A check by Bernama yesterday morning found that a thick mist was hovering over the area, which is surrounded by dense hilly forests close to Mount Berembun.

For the past week, the change in weather conditions had been quite unpredictable as there was heavy rain over the past two days, which led to cloudy overcast skies lasting until noon.

Such weather caused the ground to become wet, slippery and muddy – a big challenge for the SAR team members. From as early as 7am, journalists from local and international media had been gathering at the area to get the latest news on the search operations.

Meanwhile, security assets were seen transporting SAR personnel into the search vicinity as early as 7am.

Every day, the operation runs until 4 am on the next morning.

As at Friday, the number of SAR personnel had steadily increased to 261 and would be further strengthened with the involvement of a VAT 69 Commando team and the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU).

Besides police, the SAR operation also involves personnel from the General Operations Force (GOF) Fourth Battalion, Senoi Praaq unit from GOF Third Battalion, the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the state Forestry Department.

Nora Anne, who has learning disability, arrived with her family on Saturday (Aug 3) for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai, Seremban.

She was discovered missing from her room at 8am the following day. — Bernama