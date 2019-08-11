World-class skate park remains a pipe dream

KUCHING: Sarawak Skateboarding Association (SKA) has planned to build a world-class skate park in the state, says its chairman Mohamad Farouk Tufail Mahmud.

He said a proposal had been submitted to the Sarawak government three years ago, but had yet to receive any response.

“Although currently we do not have the funding from the state government, we are still working hard in making the world class international skateboard park a reality through assistance from corporate bodies,” said Mohamad.

The estimated cost for the long-term project is about RM3 million for the facility to be able to host national and international competitions.

“We have an existing skate park at Kuching Civic Centre but we are planning to move out from the location,” he said during the launching of the Civic Centre Skateboarding Club Skateboarding League 2019 at AEON Mall here yesterday.

Due to lack of proper skate parks in the state, Mohamad lamented that the association had to send their members to undergo training elsewhere.

“This is to ensure that their skills are on par with other skaters who enjoyed a far better facilities from what we have here,” he said.

Despite the lacking of financial supports from the state government, he was thrilled that Sarawak had been identified as one of the fastest growing states in the sport.

The association has over 1,000 members who are mostly from urban areas and they are planning to run more programmes and activities to reach out to potential skaters in sub-urban areas.

Mohammad also announced that three of their skaters had been selected to represent the country at the upcoming SEA Games in the Philippines.

With proper skate parks, he said it could also contribute to the state’s tourism sector as it would attract skaters from all over the world.

He also added that the association aimed to enhance public awareness on the sport.

“The players can be developed into next level and compete in skateboarding competitions professionally one day,” he explained.

As such, Mohamad urged the state government to look at the proposal as it would also promote healthy lifestyle among the youths.

On another note, Mohamad said a RM2.5-million skate park would soon be built in Sibu and he hoped that SKA would play a part in the development of the park.

The launching of the league was officiated by Assistant Sports Commissioner Sarawak Hazwan Salleh Baihaki on behalf of Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman.