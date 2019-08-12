Abang Johari: New financial assistance for mothers giving birth next year

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said a new financial assistance would be given to mothers giving birth next year.

He. however, said that the amount would be revealed at the end of the year during the state Budget 2020 announcement.

“It will be a fixed amount for all mothers. I am still calculating how much to give and hopefully this will lessen the burden of the mothers,” he said in his speech at the Majlis Ibadah Korban N8 Satok in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha today.

According to him, mothers who are earning daily wages would benefit most from this assistance as they would not have any income for the days they are not working during their maternity leave.

He said the proposed assistance would be given to all mothers giving birth next year regardless of their social standing.

“We do not discriminate. But the ones who really need the assistance will be the day-rated workers or even those who are not working,” he said of what he regarded as a people-friendly policy.

Based on average of 40,000 new births in the state every year, Abang Johari estimated that some 40,000 mothers might benefit from the assistance next year.

This proposed assistance would be in addition to the existing endowment fund, which started January 1 this year.

Newborn Sarawakians who have been registered for this endowment fund would get RM1,000 each, which could only be withdrawn when they reached 18 years old as an aid to help them in their further education or career.

On a separate note, Abang Johari said that the state planned to establish a special school for students with autism and other learning disabilities.

He explained that Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah had been tasked to come up with a report on the feasibility of the school, including the teaching expertise needed.

“If we do not have a detailed policy (about this matter), these children would be disadvantaged in education,” he said.

The ‘Majlis Ibadah Korban’ event was organised by the N8 Satok Religious Bureau.

Six cows were sacrificed during the event. The sacrificial meat was then distributed to 210 recipients from various branches and sub-branches of Satok constituency.